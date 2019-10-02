And that’s a wrap! The rumble between the Sharks and the Jets has officially come to an end on the set of Steven Spielberg's West Side Story. The Academy Award-winning director marked the end of the remake's production with a letter he penned in Spanish. "This has been a journey without precedence: a joyful, stunning, moving, endlessly surprising encounter with the story and score of one of the world's greatest musicals," Steven wrote (translated).

Scroll below to see Steven's full letter in Spanish

Rita and Steven posed for a photo on the set of the West Side Story remake

“My brilliantly talented, fiercely committed, generous and apparently inexhaustible cast and crew of hundreds have given our film everything they’ve got, and already I can say that the film we’ll be releasing on December 18, 2020 owes everything to them, as does its immensely grateful director," he continued. "We filmed West Side Story all over New York, from Flatbush to Fort Tryon Park. The city lent us its beauty and its energy, and we drew deeply upon its grand, multicultural, multifaceted spirit."

MORE: Meet the leading lady of Steven Spielberg's West Side Story

The Oscar-winning director penned a letter in Spanish to mark the end of production

Along with the letter, Twentieth Century Fox shared three photos from the set of the film. In one picture, the director posed for a selfie with Rita Moreno, who won an Oscar for playing Anita in 1961's West Side Story. Rita won't be reprising her role in the upcoming remake; instead, she will play Valentina, a reconceived version of the character Doc, who was the owner of the corner store where Tony works in the original flick. The movie also stars Ansel Elgort as Tony, and Rachel Zegler as Maria.

West Side Story is slated to open in theaters December 18, 2020. ‏