Shakira and JLo praise each other in Super Bowl Halftime interview

On Friday, September 27, Latinx history was made. Latina icons and mega superstars, Jennifer Lopez and Shakira will be taking the epic-making step of performing together on the world’s largest stage — the halftime show for Super Bowl LIV (aka Super Bowl 54).

When both the music's biggest stars shared teaser images on their respective social media profiles fans and the general public alike went into a frenzy. These two musical leading ladies will be taking the stage on Sunday, February 2 (mark your calendars!), at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida, which is also the home of the Miami Dolphins football team.

Loading the player...

MORE: Jennifer Lopez and Shakira to perform at the Super Bowl Halftime Show

The Colombian singer recently shared a video of the two sharing how important such a decision was to them and what an honor it is to be able to represent not only strong women, but the Latinx culture as a whole. The Jenny from the Block singer shared in the interview that she felt that it was a very important step forward for the Latinx community at home and in the world.

This is the first time that two [Latina] women will be co-headlining the halftime show in the NFL’s Super Bowl history

MORE: Jennifer Lopez on celebrating ‘diversity’ with Shakira at Super Bowl Halftime Show

During a Q&A session at her Promise fragrance launch, JLo shared “Every artist dream of doing it. They picked two strong women who are also Latinas and they really wanted to make a statement with that. I'm happy, happy to be part of that new movement of inclusivity and diversity and embracing women.”

The El Anillo singer continued “We're both over the moon and we want to bring our brand of what we do. our brand of music, celebration and our culture to that stage for that 15 mins. It's going to be a good time. My goal is to have a good time and make sure that everybody else has a good time.”