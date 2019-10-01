They tied the knot in September last year but one wedding is not enough to celebrate love, not if you are Justin Bieber, anyway. This time the singer and his wife Hailey Baldwin wanted to do something more special, they wanted to share their joy surrounded by friends and family and live a romantic weekend that no one could ever forget. Justin and Hailey know each other since they were kids, and although their relationship has had some ups and downs in the recent years, with this ceremony, the couple wanted to tell the world they are as in love as the first day.

©@alfredoflores Jaden Smith was one of the guests of Justin and Hailey’s second wedding

Celebs such as Kendall Jenner, Camila Morrone, Joan Smalls, Jaden Smith or Ed Sheeran, were among the 154 guests who travelled to the exclusive resort Montage Palmetto Bluff in South Carolina, to witness the couple´s vows to each other. According to People Magazine, the celebrations started at six in the evening with a small pre-wedding reception. After that, guests moved to the Somerset Chapel, a quaint temple for 185 guests very close to the beautiful resort’s lake.

©@davegrutman Kendall Jenner attended the star-studded ceremony

Dinner was served two hours later at the Wilson Ballroom and was followed by the performance of Canadian star Daniel Caesar, the couple´s favourite singer at the moment.

Some of the pictures that guests shared on their social media showed a smiley Hailey dressed in an immaculate halter-neck dress. Justin also played his part by wearing an elegant suit. Mr and Mrs Bieber planned the event for months and finally decided to celebrate their love at Montage Palmetto Bluff, an idyllic location close to river May that the couple hired in full so that bride, groom and guests could enjoy of some privacy.