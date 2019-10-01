Sofia Carson talks her next big Netflix gig 

For a look at more exclusive photos from our LatiNext issue, pick up the October edition of HOLA! USA - available to subscribers and on newsstands now. Subscribe today!

Sofia Carson is gearing up to take over Hollywood! The 26-year-old star has had major projects this year—she starred in the Pretty Little Liars spinoff Pretty Little Liars: The Perfectionists and she was tapped to record the Spanish version of the song Circle of Life for the animated live-action adaptation of The Lion King. Up next? She’s starring in her first Netflix flick Feel the Beat.

Sofia Carson spoke to HOLA! USA about her career in Hollywood

“I couldn’t feel more grateful...I get to wake up every single morning, and I get to call my 'job' the very thing that I love with all my heart,” she tells HOLA! USA. “I feel so fulfilled as an artist. To be on set as the lead of a Netflix movie and the very next day record a song for The Lion King sound- track is just...truly, a dream.”

The Netflix movie will follow Sofia’s character April as she returns to her hometown to train a group of young dancers after she failed to find success on Broadway. Written by Michael Armbruster and Shawn Ku and directed by Elissa Down, Feel the Beat will be Sofia’s first Netflix movie where she is the lead.

Although she’s been busy landing roles, Sofia still makes time for her everyday routine when she’s in Los Angeles. “A typical day off probably involves Pilates,” she revealed. “A lot of listening to music in my car with my windows rolled down—probably blasting Lizzo or Daniel Caesar—and it always ends with a movie.”