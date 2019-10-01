Kim Kardashian remembers her late father 16 years after his death with sweet post

Kim Kardashian took a moment to reflect on her father’s legacy. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star shared a sentimental post on her social media in honor of her late father, Robert Kardashian – who passed away on September 30, 2003. “Miss you dad. Can’t believe today would have been 16 years since you went to heaven.” Next to the emotional post is a throwback picture of Kim and her sister Kourtney, kissing their dad on the cheek.

Kim Kardashian honored her father on the anniversary of his death

In the comments, the KKW Beauty founder’s photo was met with love and support. Kim’s younger sister Khloé Kardashian chimed in. “This is such a beautiful photo! I miss him every day.” Mindy Kaling, sweetly wrote: “ Beautiful picture, lovely message.” Kourtney Kardashian, 40, also took to her social media to share a message. “I miss him so much doesn’t begin to describe it.” In the post, a young Kourtney poses with her father. Khloé didn’t put an emotional tribute on her feed, but she did pay homage to her dad in her stories. In a video, the Good American designer shows off a Treasured Armenian Recipes cookbook.

Last month, Kim shared more precious memories of her late father. The mother-of-four took to her social media to share a series of cards she wrote to her father over the years. “He saved every card I wrote him,” she wrote over a Father’s Day card from 2002.

Kourtney also paid tribute to her late father with a sweet picture

Inside, Kim’s message read: “I just want you to know how much I appreciate everything you do for me. I love working for you! I love you and happy father’s day.” The designer shared another card that was handmade while she was in elementary school. In June, Kim celebrated Robert, who died at the age of 59 from esophageal cancer, on Father’s Day with a heartfelt message.

“Miss you so much! You would be so proud of the Robert G Kardashian Esophageal Center @ucla. I have seen how so far in such a short period of time that we have helped so many and I am grateful to all of the amazing staff and doctors,” the reality TV star wrote.