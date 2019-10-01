Karol G snaps the most romantic selfie with Anuel AA

Love is always in the air for Urbano power couple Karol G and Anuel AA. The couple has been together for a little over a year and are the perfect picture of Latinx celeb love — sharing all their big and special moments with their fans day in and day out.

In the early hours of Monday, September 20, the Dices Que Te Vas singer shared another extra sweet picture of the couple enjoying some fun in the sun at the beach. The two can be seen in a tender embrace while posing to take a selfie [with what could be] Karol’s phone. The Tú No Amas rapper is clearly enjoying the smooch from his beloved fiancé as he has his eyes closed enjoying the moment.

The two musicians have collaborated on many songs, their most popular being Secreto where they confirmed their on-going relationship

In August, the Ella Quiere Beber rapper and the Ocean songstress celebrated their milestone one-year anniversary. Anuel showered Karol with a room filled with hundreds upon hundreds of red rose petals, balloons and much more. In a video shared by the rapper, you can see that his leading lady was overcome with emotions from such a grand gesture that her future hubby had imparted on her.

Although engaged, the two are in no rush to the altar to say their “I Dos” anytime soon. In a recent interview, Karol shared that although they are engaged, they are taking their time with it because of their crazy work schedules and commitments. The Pineapple singer also shared that although she hasn’t planned anything for her nuptials she knows that she wants to have a simple celebration where everyone has fun.