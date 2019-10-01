Christmas is coming early thanks to Mariah Carey

Christmas has come early thanks to Mariah Carey. The Grammy Award-winning artist, 49, is embarking on a special limited engagement holiday tour later this year…and let’s just say, all we want for Christmas is to see her perform. The mom of two will kick off her “All I Want For Christmas Is You” tour presented by the Hallmark Channel in November to celebrate the 25th anniversary of her debut Christmas album.

Mariah is going one step further to spread holiday cheer, by donating a portion of the tour’s proceeds to Toys for Tots. For each ticket sold, $1 will benefit the 72-year national charitable program that is run by the U.S. Marine Corps Reserve, which provides happiness and hope to less fortunate children during the Christmas holiday season. Fans are also encouraged to bring unwrapped gifts to donate at each show.

The “All I Want For Christmas Is You” tour, produced by Live Nation, begins November 22 in Las Vegas. Mariah will bring the festive holiday show to the east coast in December stopping in Atlantic City, Washington, D.C., Uncasville, CT, and Boston, before wrapping the tour at New York’s iconic Madison Square Garden.

Mariah recently announced that she is celebrating the 25th anniversary of her Merry Christmas album this year by releasing a 2-CD Deluxe Anniversary Edition for fans on November 1. The new deluxe edition includes the original album, as well as a bonus disc featuring previously unreleased live tracks from Mariah’s 1994 St. John The Divine Benefit Concert, rare remixes, a brand-new, festive rendition of the Sugar Plum Fairy, and additional seasonal tracks.

Tickets for Mariah’s upcoming Christmas tour go on sale to the general public on Friday, October 4, at LiveNation.com