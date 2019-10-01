Zoe Saldana pays tribute to mom in sweet post

Zoe Saldana is sending her mom a special message! The Dominican-American actress took to her social media to acknowledge and thank her mother for being the best parent in raising Zoe and her two sisters Cisely and Mariel Saldana.

Zoe Saldana sent her mom a sweet message on social media

“You protect us, guide us, and nurture our every inquiry. Through the thick of it all you manage to smile and face the universe with an open heart,” she wrote alongside a photo of her mother Asalia Saldana standing over three director’s chairs with each of her daughter’s names. “Your mother raised you well @asaliasaldana and now you get to show her just how powerful you are. Thank you mother! We will always remain your most apt pupils and biggest fans.”

Zoe and her two sisters Cisely and Mariel have their own production company Cinestar and have produced many projects together, including the NBC miniseries Rosemary's Baby and AOL digital series My Hero. Zoe previously shared why the Saldana sisters decided to start a production company together. “We formed the company because we wanted to see stories told from a female perspective at least 80 percent of the time,” the Guardians of the Galaxy actress told Shape.com.

Zoe and her two sisters Cisely and Mariel Saldana have a production company together

The 41-year-old star has been keeping her mother’s lessons close to her heart and passing it on to her own family. During her Latina Powerhouse shoot for HOLA USA, she revealed that she and her husband Marco Perego are teaching their four-year-old twins Cy and Bowie and two-year-old son Zen important values. “My husband and I want our children to be proud of us,” she said. “We want them to know their parents truly care about issues and events that are relatable to us on a moral level.”