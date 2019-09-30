Camila Cabello has hilarious photo fail with the Eiffel Tower in Paris

Superstar Latina Camila Cabello definitely has a great sense of humor which she loves to share with all of her fans. On Sunday, September 29, while the Havana singer was enjoying some off time between Paris Fashion Week shows, she took a trip to visit Paris’ most iconic and historic landmark — the Eiffel Tower.

While there, she took the chance to be like one of us and snapped a photo in front of France’s most famous landmark. But, she wasn’t as successful as one would think on this photographic endeavour. In the images that she shared on her social media page, she could be seen posing in a way that seemed like she was trying to hold up the Eiffel Tower.

The singer has been touring the sights and sounds of Paris for the last week

Unfortunately for the Señorita singer, after several attempts, she was unable to produce the desired image. She went on to caption the hilarious attempt with a “Nailed it.” The post caused an uproar among her followers with many of them commenting with laughing emojis. One follower commented “Like a true model,” followed by a winky face emoji.

Camila has been in France for the last week for Paris Fashion Week and has been going to all the events as well as participating in the L'Oréal Le Défilé with fellow Latina Eva Longoria, Amber Heard, Helen Mirren and model Doutzen Kroes (who is also BFFs with Puerto Rican model Joan Smalls). While in Paris, Camila also met a new man (sorry, Shawn Mendes!) in Baby Santi, who is Eva and José “Pepe” Bastón’s one-year-old baby boy.