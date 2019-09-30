Everything you need to know about Netflix's hottest new show: The Politician

By now you’ve probably heard everybody talking about Netflix’s newest show, The Politician. Glee creator Ryan Murphy’s latest project dropped Friday, September 27, on the streaming giant. The Politician offers a comedic and satirical glimpse into what it takes to make, well, a politician. If you haven’t had a chance to binge the buzzy new series just yet, don’t worry, here is everything you need to know about the dark comedy that has our vote!

The Politician stars Tony winner Ben Platt as Payton Hobart

Who is in the cast?

The show stars Dear Evan Hansen alum Ben Platt (Payton Hobart), who shows off his Tony Award-winning musical talents singing in the series. Oscar winner Gwyneth Paltrow made her return to television playing Ben’s onscreen mom, Georgina Hobart. Fellow Academy Award winner Jessica Lange portrays Dusty Jackson, the grandmother of Infinity Jackson, played by Zoey Deutch. Other cast members include Bob Balaban (Keaton Hobart), Bohemian Rhapsody’s Lucy Boynton (Astrid Sloan), Rahne Jones (Skye Leighton), David Corenswet (River Barkley), Benjamin Barrett (Ricardo), Laura Dreyfuss (McAfee), Theo Germaine (James), Julia Schlaepfer (Alice Charles), Judith Light (Dede Standish), Bette Midler (Hadassah Gold), Dylan McDermott (Theo Klein), January Jones (Lizbeth Klein), Trey & Trevor Eason (Martin & Luther Hobart), Ryan Haddad (Andrew Cashman), Jackie Hoffman (Karen Dougal), Teddy Sears (William), Joe Morton (Marcus), and Sam Jaeger (Tino McCutcheon).

Gwyneth Paltrow made her return to TV playing Georgina Hobart in the series co-created by her husband Brad Falchuk and Ryan Murphy

What is it about?

The Politician tells the story of ambitious student Payton Hobart (Ben Platt), who was adopted by a wealthy family from Santa Barbara, California. Payton has known since he was seven that he wants to one day become president of the United States, but there are a few things he needs to check off before heading to the White House, like getting into Harvard and becoming student body president of Saint Sebastian High School—and as it turns out, politics in high school are just as dirty as D.C. There is no shortage of plot twists and drama in the show creator Ryan described to The Hollywood Reporter as "wealthy people behaving badly."

How many episodes are there?

There are eight episodes in the first season.

The Politician is now streaming on Netflix

How can you watch The Politician?

The show is streaming exclusively on Netflix.

Will The Politician return for another season?

Yes! Last year, the series was given a two-season straight-to-series order; however according to The Hollywood Reporter, it was initially envisioned to run five seasons following Payton as he runs in a different election, from high school to the presidency. Yay for more bingeing!