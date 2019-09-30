Salma Hayek pays an emotional tribute to the late singer José José

Mexico lost a legendary musical icon on Saturday, September 28. At the age of 71, the illustrious Mexican singer José José passed away at a hospital in Miami, FL, surrounded by his loved ones after losing his long battle to pancreatic cancer (which had been diagnosed a few years earlier).

SEE MORE PICS OF JOSÉ JOSÉ

The effects of the loss can be felt across the world as he leaves behind an ultra rich musical legacy with hits like La almohada, Gavilán o Paloma and El triste. But in no place has the loss been more gripping and moving than in his home country of Mexico. Fellow Mexicans everywhere have shown an outpouring of love and support for the singer, including Etenerals actress Salma Hayek.

Loading the player...

MORE: José José, 'El Príncipe de la Canción,’ dies at 71

On Sunday, September 29, the Bliss actress took to her social media to share an image of the highly celebrated singer, known for his one-of-a-kind style and singing voice, to share how the loss has impacted her.

SEE MORE PICS OF JOSÉ JOSÉ

Salma captioned the poignant post by saying “I don’t think that his young man could have ever imagined how big his life would become nor how many treasures he would leave us with his music. Rest in peace our prince José José #josejose.”

VIEW GALLERY

MORE: Sarita, daughter of José José, shares what his final moments were like

After his pancreatic cancer diagnosis, the Mexican singer began to pull back slowly from the spotlight as the disease was affecting his health. He did maintain an active social media presence where he communicated with his fans and shared how his health was.

SEE MORE PICS OF JOSÉ JOSÉ

In the days after his passing, his children have come out thanking all those who have shown him support and love throughout his historic 56 year singing career. His youngest daughter and child, Sarita Sosa, shared on Al Rojo Vivo that his fans were like their family.