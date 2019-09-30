Stranger Things is returning for a fourth season with a new setting

Loading the player...

On a scale of 1 to ten, you could say we’re an 11 over the latest Stranger Things news! The Netflix hit series has been renewed for a fourth season. The streaming giant made the announcement on Monday, September 30, by dropping a teaser on social media. The 45-second clip shows the series’ logo set to Stranger Things’ haunting theme song, before flashing to what appears to be the Upside Down. "We're not in Hawkins anymore,” a cryptic message reads at the end. Stranger Things’ young stars Millie Bobby Brown (Eleven), Finn Wolfhard (Mike), Sadie Sink, Caleb McLaughlin (Lucas), Noah Schnapp (Will) and Gaten Matarazzo (Dustin) all shared the teaser trailer on their respective accounts...could this mean they will be reprising their roles?! The series creators and showrunners The Duffer Brothers (Matt and Ross Duffer) said in a statement, “We can’t wait to tell many more stories together -- beginning, of course, with a return trip to Hawkins!"—and we can't wait to watch!