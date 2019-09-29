Ricky Martin announces he and husband Jwan Yosef will be parents again

He is not living La vida loca, but 'la vida feliz'. Ricky Martin is in a great place right now. He has a solid career and a wonderful family life with his artist husband Jwan Yosef and their three children, twins Matteo and Valentino and baby girl Lucia. And now life is set to get even better - as the singer revealed himself during his latest public appearance. Ricky and Jwan are set to become parents for the fourth time - and we can not congratulate them enough.

The singer received the National Visibility Award at the Human Rights Campaign annual dinner

The Puerto Rican hitmaker made the big announcement while accepting the HRC National Visibility Award at the Human Rights Campaign annual dinner in Washington DC. His efforts fighting for the rights of the LGBTQ community as well as his philanthropic work earned Ricky such a prestigious acknowledgment. The singer delivered an emotional speech and thanked his beautiful family for being his inspiration.

Ricky and Jwan posed with twins Matteo and Valentino at the HRC blue carpet

“My family is here. Jwan, I can't see you but I love you, My beautiful twins Valentino and Matteo are here too. I love you with all my heart, you are my strength, you are my inspiration every day, you are my motivation to keep doing what I do, you are incredible, amazing kids. I love you. Lucía, my baby girl, is not here with us, she's at home with granny, but she is the light of my life.”

Lucía is the latest addition to the Martin-Yosef family... but not for long!

Almost crying with emotion and with a big smile on his face, Ricky continued with the unexpected news, “By the way, I have to announce we are ‘pregnant,’ we are expecting, I have to admit it, I love big families!," he said, drawing applause from the delighted audience.

The singer became a parent for the first time back in 2008, with the arrival of twins Matteo and Valentino. In January 2019 Ricky surprised his fans by expanding his family with the arrival of adorable baby Lucia. We could see her little face on her dad’s social media back in August when the singer shared a picture of the toddler, “The light of my eyes,” he wrote on his post to introduce the blue-eyed baby girl.