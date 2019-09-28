Salma Hayek reveals why actor Danny Trejo would rob a bank for her

Salma Hayek strikes again with another throwback story — this time, it’s about her first encounter with Latinx actor Danny Trejo (of the Machete franchise). On Friday, September 27, the Frida actress shared another clip from an interview of her on the Graham Norton Show (she was seated next to American actor Kelsey Grammer). The Mexican beauty and her fellow couch mates were discussing if they had ever seen any fan tattoos before when Graham asked Salma whether she had see any tattoos of her own likeness. The actress shared that she had and made reference to the time she met Danny on the set of her first film.

The Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard actress shares that Danny had recently gotten out of jail when he landed his first film, which also happened to be her first film as well. She had been told by the production staff that he had been in jail for many years for having robbed banks, but that while in jail he had learned to act. But this wasn’t the only thing that the La Llorona actor had acquired. Upon seeing the Eternals actress on set, Danny ran to her and ripped his shirt open (he is definitely one strong man) to show her a tattoo he had gotten in jail with a very strong likeness to her.

The pair first worked together on the film Desperado with Antonio Banderas

“And sure enough, there was a picture of a woman that looks exactly like me. The body was a little bit better, but let’s pretend… Exactly like me, on his chest,” shared the Beatriz at Dinner actress. Salma said that Danny told her that he had just gotten out of jail and was happy, but that for her he’d rob another bank just for her!