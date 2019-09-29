Camila Cabello has a new 'hombrecito' in her life after hanging with Baby Santi

Watch out Shawn! Baby Santiago Bastón, son to Desperate Housewives alum Eva Longoria and media mogul José “Pepe” Bastón, is out in Hollywood ready to steal some hearts and he’s got his eye on Shawn Mendes’ señorita, Camila Cabello. The one-year-old and the Havana (ooh na-na) singer met at Paris Fashion Week on Saturday, September 28, for the L'Oréal Le Défilé which saw Eva, Camila, Amber Heard, and Helen Mirren among others strut their stuff on the catwalk. It’s known that Santi is the hardest working baby in show biz accompanying mamá Eva on the set of her latest projects as well as jet setting with her around the globe, so it's no surprise that he would be making an appearance at Paris Fashion Week.

At the fashion show, which seeks to bring an inclusive group of women within various fields and industries together to show that beauty comes in all shapes, Baby Santi made his runaway debut when came out at the end with his momma, giving him the chance to meet his latest stolen heart — Camila. The love is so big between the two that Camila even shared a video of her, Santi and Eva hanging out backstage where she plants a big smooch on Santi’s head!

We’re sure that Treat You Better singer Shawn Mendes has nothing to worry about though. Especially when he recently shared with fans how when you truly love someone you need to be patient because with time they will be yours — referring to his experience with Camila prior to their courtship makes waves.