After several months on uncertainty, on Saturday, September 28, it was confirmed that legendary singer José José passed away at 71. Due to his diagnosis of pancreatic cancer some years back, the singer had maintained a certain level of distance from the spotlight due to affect of the cancer on his health.

The 'Príncipe de la Canción' passed away at just 71 years of age

According to information shared by TV personality Ana Maria Canseco, the El amar y el querer singer passed away in a Homestead hospital located in South Florida, near the home of his daughter Sarita in Miami, where the singer was said to have lived for the last few months of his life. "Friends, with much pain I can confirm that #JoseJose, our Príncipe de la Canción, has passed away... RIP," shared Ana Maria via social media before sharing it on her personal blog.

His son, José Joel, also confirmed the news via his personal social media channels, where he shared an emotional message and thanking all the outpouring of love that he has received since the sad news broke. "With a broken heart and a indescribable pain I can confirm that Don José José has been called back by our savior Jesus Christ. We thank everyone for the love they have shown us. Our family loves you all and well be in communication with you very soon. We are still trying to process the news while having the divine promise in our hearts that we will one day see and hug him and to never be separated again. Thanks again," shared José Joel.

José José is without a doubt one of the biggest singers of Spanish music

As a way to honor his legacy, on Friday, October 25, 2019, José José will be recognized by the Latino Hall of Fame with its Living Legend Award, which will take place in Miami, FL.

Through his social media profiles, the Quiero Perderme Contigo singer would interact with his fans and would also share news about his health and private life. However, that last post shared by the Mexican crooner was on June 10, 2019, where he shared that he was in good health and spirits. "Dear family: Thank you for your support and your prayers. With God's grace, I am doing very well. I am contiuning with my medical treatments and hope to see you all soon, thank you all, a hug and a million blessings to all," shared the singer.

Without a doubt, the singer will live on thanks to his musical legacy

The singer was born José Rómulo Sosa Ortiz on February 14, 1948, in Mexico City, Mexico. He is one of Spanish music's most recognized singers, thanks to his one-of-a-kind style and incomparable voice. Without a doubt, his version of El Triste at the OTI music festival in 1970, will forever be a career defining and historic musical moment. May ‘El Príncipe de la Canción’, José José, rest in peace.