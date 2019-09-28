We love love — especially when it comes to the love that Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello share for one another. Fans have been stanning the Latinx powerhouse and her Canadian beau for years, and the two made huge waves when they finally got together sending fans everywhere into a #Shamila frenzy.

The Treat You Better crooner was chatting up with some of his fans when he was asked a very poignant question “Have you ever loved someone who didn’t love you and what would you do?” To which he answered, “If I told you the whole story of Camila it would take a long time.” ** jaws drop **

The chemistry between the two singers is legendary and has been a topic of conversation since the first time they two collaborated on their song I Know What You Did Last Summer. Since then, fans everywhere have been waiting for the two to make things official, hoping that all the crazy chemistry between the two would blossom into something more. And Shawn confirmed it with his answer. Shawn continued to share that if you really love someone “you have to fight for them” and be patient. How can you not love a man that is willing to wait for his true love?

Shawn and Camila started dating earlier this year

Shawn ended his moment of sage love advice by stating that one must be sure that they truly love the other person before you put yourself through the process of waiting. It’s safe to say that all the patience definitely paid off because now Shawn is with his favorite Señorita.