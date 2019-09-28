Kelly Karloff reveals what it's like to be Maluma's leading lady in 'Qué Pena'

All eyes might be on Maluma in his latest music video, but his eyes are on Kelly Karloff. The actress and model pulls focus as the Colombian singer’s love interest in his and J Balvin’s Qué Pena, which dropped Friday, September 27. You may already recognize the budding music video queen from her spotlight turn in Romeo Santos’ Los Últimos. From booking the whirlwind shoot to working with the videos’ “goofy and fun” leading men, Kelly got candid with HOLA! USA about her role as Maluma’s lady.

Maluma and Kelly Karloff heat things up in Qué Pena

HOLA! USA: Of course Maluma’s girlfriend Natalia Barulich has his heart, but ladies everywhere would've been thrilled to be in your position. How did you end up playing his love interest in Qué Pena?Kelly Karloff: My agency contacted me for a direct booking only a few days before the shoot. I was specifically requested to be Maluma’s leading lady and was excited for the opportunity!

What was the video shoot like?

Lots of people, music, dancing, actions/cuts and lots of fun! Although it can be hectic getting all the shots perfect in a timely manner, it’s a very enjoyable environment and everyone is really just having a good time.

What would people be surprised to hear about Maluma and J Balvin?

They are both super goofy and fun! I didn't get to talk to J much other than a quick introduction, but Maluma was very personable and cool.

Where was the music video shot and how long did it last?

It was shot at Cipriani Wall Street in NYC. I believe I was working on the set for about 10 hours! Video shoots are always long days!

Kelly has also worked with latin music giants like Romeo Santos

Do you get nervous to work with top musicians like them?

Of course with every new booking comes some butterflies but at the end of the day the artists are just people like me and you and are generally really cool, inviting and professional. Sometimes the artists are just as nervous meeting you as you are them!

In real life, you already have a leading man. How does your fiancé handle you being in the eye of these hot stars?

My fiancé, Simon, is truly so proud of me and everything I do. He’s my biggest fan and I am so incredibly lucky to have him. He understands the nature of the business and just ‘gets it’.”

You can keep up with the rising star on social media @iamkellykarloff and watch the music video here. Interview by Alisandra Puliti.