A-Rod had 3 dress rehearsals for his proposal to JLo

They say practice makes perfect, and Alex Rodriguez was not about to test that theory. The 44-year-old sports commentator applied his strong work ethic to perhaps the most important moment of his life: proposing to Jennifer Lopez. In a segment for Live with Kelly and Ryan, the former Yankee, who is used to putting in long hours on the field, revealed that he practiced proposing to the 50-year-old superstar several times right before it happened!

“I had it for about two weeks and I was so nervous,” A-Rod said about the engagement ring. “I wanted to rehearse the whole thing. We did it in the Bahamas - I had three dress rehearsals.” And what’s a rehearsal without other players? The MLB star went as far as to “cast” a stand-in for his love!

“My assistant Ashley played Jennifer,” he said, making sure the real Jenny from the Block was “far away with the kids.” Elaborating further, he added: “we rehearsed this three days in a row - Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday…” However, Mother Nature doesn’t always play the part you want! “Now, on Wednesday it rained,” the dad-of-two, who wanted the perfect sunset backdrop, said, “so it played with my background, I got really nervous.”

Of course, in the end it all worked out swimmingly, as the international icon said yes! When poked about wedding plans, Alex remained pretty tight lipped. “I can say no, not much. I’ve signed an NDA - no, I’m just kidding,” he joked.

“I can just tell you that we’re enjoying the process so much and Jennifer’s such an amazing producer,” he then revealed, getting serious. “I always say, she’s a ten performer, triple threat at many things, but she’s even a better producer. When she tells me to show up I’ll be there.”

Along those same lines, Alex confirmed that his lady love is in charge of most things these days. “I always say I’m a boss in the office and at home, not so much. I just take all the direction from all the women in the house.” He thinks that’s how it should be though, agreeing that it’s a recipe for success.