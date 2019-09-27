Jennifer Lopez on celebrating 'diversity' with Shakira at Super Bowl halftime show

Jennifer Lopez’s celebration will continue with her performance at the Super Bowl halftime show with Shakira. “It's huge platform and a big stage to perform on. One of the biggest shows of the year,” the 50-year-old told fans at her Promise perfume celebration. “Every artist dream of doing it. They picked two strong women who are also Latinas and they really wanted to make a statement with that. I'm happy, happy to be part of that new movement of inclusivity and diversity and embracing women.” The Dinero songstress continued: “We're both over the moon and we want to bring our brand of what we do. our brand of music, celebration and our culture to that stage for that 15 mins. It's going to be a good time. My goal is to have a good time and make sure that everybody else has a good time.”

JLo is the only person to celebrate the occasion. After the news broke, her fiancé Alex Rodriguez opened up about her opportunity. “It’s been a dream of hers since she watched Diana Ross soar. I’m so proud of her for not just hoping, but working for all these years to make it happen. She is going onto that stage representing all of us: Latinos, immigrants, people of every age and color.”