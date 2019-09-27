Secret’s out: Becky G and J-Hope release new hit ‘Chicken Noodle Soup’

Last time we discussed, Becky G and BTS had a secret, but it seems the news they were keeping under wraps has been revealed as the Mexican-American singer and Big Hit Entertainment have announced the release of their new hit single Chicken Noodle Soup in collaboration with J-Hope from BTS. Cue the claps! The new hit which features Spanish and Korean lyrics is a remake of the original tune by Webster and Young B featuring AG aka The Voice of Harlem, which both artists agreed is one of their favorite childhood songs.

Becky G shared a cute snap of her and J-Hope during CNS production

Ahead of the launch, proud and excited about their new accomplishment, the 22-year-old singer shared a cute snap of her and J-Hope on social media, and wrote, “Chicken noodle soup anyone? Soon!! 6pm KST #CNS.”

MORE: Becky G teases collaboration with BTS and fans can't handle it

The new music video which also released on Friday, September 27 has a retro feel with an urban atmosphere and shows some pretty sick dance moves. In the verses of the multilingual song, the Latina songstress raps about owning her roots, and remembering where she came from, meanwhile, the K-Pop superstar raps about his dreams and his personal story with dance.

Earlier this week, there was speculation of a possible partnership between the Sin Pijama singer and the BTS band member thanks to a brief exchange of comments via social media. Soon after Becky posted, “Soooo…#BeckyHasAnotherSecret,” playing on the release of her new song Secrets, J-Hope replied with: “Hey @iambeckyg, I have a secret too…#CNS.” Of course, their fans immediately fell into excitement with some even making their own assumptions of what was to come.

MORE: Becky G recalls being homeless with her family and how it affected her

“I woke up to see Hobi has a secret along with Becky G we aren’t clowns for once now I just need to process what’s going to happen – #BeckyHasASecret #CNS,” wrote one fan.

There’s no better day than Friday to get news about hot new songs you can listen to all weekend long. You know we’ll be listening on repeat!