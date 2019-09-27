Andrea Bocelli is releasing a duet with Jennifer Garner

Jennifer Garner has one impressive resume. The mom of three, Golden Globe-winning actress, and Once Upon a Farm co-founder is releasing a duet with world-renowned singer Andrea Bocelli. The pair’s song titled “Dormi Dormi Lullaby” will be featured on an extended special edition of Andrea’s album, Si. According to Variety, Jennifer and Andrea’s duet was inspired by the chorale “Jesus bleibetmeine Freude” from one of Johann Sebastian Bach’s cantatas. The singer and 47-year-old Hollywood star’s song will be sung in Italian and English.

Jennifer will perform a duet with Andrea Bocelli on an extended special edition of the opera singer's album, Si

While Jennifer’s appearance on the track might come as a surprise to many, it’s not the first time the Peppermint star's name has been attached to a song. The Daredevil actress is credited on the song “Doin’ It (All For My Baby)” from the soundtrack to her 2016 film, Mother’s Day. Jennifer also recorded “My Heart Is So Full of You” for the 2006 celebrity compilation album Unexpected Dreams – Songs from the Stars. In season one of her hit show Alias, the 13 Going on 30 star showed off her impressive vocal skills singing “Since I Fell For You.”

MORE: Jennifer Lopez and Shakira are teaming up for the 2020 Super Bowl

Andrea Bocelli also teamed up with Ellie Goulding for a duet

Jennifer isn’t the only famous face lending her vocals to Andrea’s album. British performer Ellie Goulding, 32, also teamed up with the Italian opera singer, 61, for a duet called “Return to Love." "To me, Andrea has one of the most beautiful, recognisable voices of our generation," Ellie said (via Classic FM).

MORE: John Travolta makes an appearance in Pitbull's music video

"It was a huge honour that the legendary Andrea Bocelli wanted me to feature on this song with him. I have always had an affinity with classical music and I’m a sucker for a love song," she continued. “It was fun and enlightening to sing in Italian - a real joy to record.” Andrea noted on social media that his album, Si, is "a celebration of YOU" and his "unique and wonderful" fans.

The full album, Si Forever: The Diamond Edition, will be released on November 8.