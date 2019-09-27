J Balvin makes out with his reflection in video for his first collab with Maluma ‘Que Pena’

It has finally arrived, the long-awaited collaboration from Maluma and J Balvin. The Colombian Kings dropped their single Qué Pena just in time for the weekend. Of course, the music wasn’t enough. On Friday, September 26, the duo released visuals for the track. “A SALIMOSSSSS....!!! #QuePena @jbalvin De colombia pal mundo HP!!!,” Maluma wrote in a celebratory post next to a shot of the video. J Balvin shared a clip of him from the video.

Maluma and J Balvin released their first collaboration Qué Pena

‘Que Pena !!! @maluma baby Ya afuera en todas la plataformas . Link en mi bio #quepenaqueacabou.” In the video, the two friends poke fun at each other. Maluma starts the clip by looking in the mirror and giving his best J Balvin impression. Doing it for the culture, J Balvin takes his impression to the next level, looking in the mirror and holding his phone up giving it is all as the pretty boy. Even going as far to kiss his reflection.

MORE: Sin Reggaeton, No Hay Latin Grammy: J Balvin and more stars speak out

The Colombian singers link up at a party where they meet two women. Things get tricky, as they remember their faces but not their names. “Ey Que Pena, tu nombre no pero tu cara me suena.” Which translates to “Hey so sorry, not your name but your face looks familiar.”

The Colombian singers released the video for the single

MORE: Maluma and Ricky Martin bring the heat with their latest music video

At least they are sorry. The men, who each hail from Medellín, Colombia, have each been at the forefront of the reggaeton movement. While they each have collaborated with some of the biggest names in music, they have always desired to work with each other. Last year, J Balvin, 34, opened up about leading the charge in music with his collaborator. “If Maluma and I can lean on this moment to feel that there is a movement,” he told Billboard. “We are going to do it.”