Did Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez take the NYC subway home?

Thursday, September 26 played out to be a very special day for Jennifer Lopez. Not only did the 50-year-old superstar bless us with the news that she will be performing at the Super Bowl LIV in February 2020 alongside Shakira, but she also stepped out in New York City for the debut of her new fragrance Promise. The On The Floor singer showed up to the pop-up in her honor looking sexy-chic in an all-white get-up featuring a sleek pencil skirt and a peplum top with a plunging neckline. She topped off her lewk with a wide grommets belt and coordinating pumps.

JLo and A-Rod had a quick photo session inside the faux 6 train

But even though JLo is the ultimate diva, the Hustlers star never forgets where she came from. Jenny From the Block gave a nod to her humble beginnings by taking a snap with her fiancé Alex Rodriguez inside a faux 6 train and wrote “Back on the 6 #PROMISEPOPUP.” The mother-of-two shared the cute pic on social media where she appears holding on to a pole while smiling at the camera, meanwhile, A-Rod gazes at his leading lady.

And for all those who are mega-fans of the singer and her bold fashion, the pop-up has a corner featuring some of JLo’s most iconic looks, and yes, the famous Versace number is included. The Maid in Manhattan actress posed in front of her past vestments with her impeccable monochrome outfit. “This was so cool!!!” she wrote. “Go to my Promise NYC pop-up shop. Gone Friday!!!” she added.

The lady of the hour looked sexy-chic in an all-white get-up

Hours ahead of the special evening Shakira and Love Don’t Cost A Thing singer announced they’d been tapped to perform at the Super Bowl. “Ever since I saw Diana Ross fly off into the sky at the Halftime Show, I dreamed of performing at the Super Bowl,” said JLo in a statement. “And now it’s made even more special not only because it’s the NFL’s 100th anniversary, but also because I am performing with a fellow Latina. I can’t wait to show what us girls can do on the world’s biggest stage.”

We’re counting down to 2.02.20!