Sofia Vergara shares epic carnival outfit throwback photo

What would we do without her! Sofia Vergara knows how to please her fans and put a smile on our faces. Every week she religiously shares on her social media throwback pictures of her life. We have seen her in incredible bikinis, glamorous shots of when she was modelling, showing off her beautiful hourglass figure…. But the last photo she has shared is an epic image taken during the celebration of her hometown Barranquilla’s carnival that you CAN NOT miss.

In the pictures, a teenager Sofia displays a flamboyant green headpiece, 80’s heavy makeup and a defiant gaze that matches her outfit, a gold and green ruffled top and skirt made for dancing Latino beats. “Tbt Carnaval de Barranquilla, CountryClub, The 80,” the actress posted along with the pictures, to which his son hilariously replied: “Hello lettuce!”

This lovely young lady with defiant look is Sofia Vergara in the 80s

The 47-year-old is not only known for her acting talent or stunning beauty, she also has an excellent and refreshing sense of humor, and these latest images are the proof that luckily, the actress doesn't take herself very seriously. Something she shares with her husband Joe Manganiello, as the Magic Mike actor revealed to Men's Health magazine: “I like talking to her. I like goofing around with her. We **** laugh all day long every day. My favorite thing in the world is making my wife laugh so much she cries. It’s the best.”

Ready to rumble! Sofia's outfit was made to dance some serious Latino beats

Sofia and Joe tied the knot in a romantic ceremony back in 2015, since then, they have become one of the most stable and attractive couples in the showbiz. Gloria Delgado-Pritchett, Sofia’s role in Modern Family has brought the Colombian beauty so much joy, but she is in fact, as funny as her character in real life. And her husband (and us, fans) love her just because of that.