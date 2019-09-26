Jennifer Lopez and Shakira to perform at the Super Bowl halftime show

Get ready! Two of music’s biggest stars are set to perform at the Super Bowl LIV halftime show. Jennifer Lopez and Shakira have announced via social media they’ll be taking over the stage at the most-anticipated sports event of the year. This year’s Super Bowl will take place on February 2, 2020, in Miami Gardens, Florida at the Hard Rock Stadium.

Each of the superstars took to their accounts to share images of one another. JLo, who has more than 101 million followers, posted an image of Shakira. Even though her face is cropped, her enviable curves and long blonde mane are unmistakable! The singer added the date of the Super Bowl and told her followers, “This is happening 02.02.20.”

Meanwhile, the Chantaje singer did the same with the Bronx Diva’s respective image. Her fans immediately recognized JLo’s sizzling curves and were overjoyed as this collaboration will surely be one of the most memorable of all time. Coincidentally, the Super Bowl’s 54th edition happens to fall on Shak’s birthday, so you bet it’s going to be double the celebration.

In regards to their upcoming performance, both singers agreed it was a great accomplishment they had always dreamt of.

“Ever since I saw Diana Ross fly off into the sky at the Halftime Show, I dreamed of performing at the Super Bowl,” said JLo in a statement. “And now it’s made even more special not only because it’s the NFL’s 100th anniversary, but also because I am performing with a fellow Latina. I can’t wait to show what us girls can do on the world’s biggest stage.”

As for Shakira, the Hips Don’t Lie singer showed to be ecstatic, “I’m so honored to be taking on one of the world’s biggest stages in the company of a fellow female artist to represent Latinos and Latinas from the U.S. and all over the world -- and to top it off, on my birthday!” said the Colombiana. “This is a true American dream and we are going to bring the show of a lifetime!”

For the past few weeks, there was major speculation of Jennifer Lopez possibly performing at the halftime show. This actually wouldn’t be her first time performing at a football event as in February 2018 the entertainer performed ahead of the Super Bowl at the DirecTV Now Super Saturday Night Concert at the Armory Stadium in Minneapolis, where she wowed the audience with some of her greatest hits such as Love Don’t Cost A Thing and I’m Real.

