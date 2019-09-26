Watch: Celebrity Chef Aarón Sánchez reads an excerpt from his new memoir

Loading the player...

Award-winning Chef Aarón Sánchez is coming out with his first memoir, and if like us you enjoy reading stories about food (yes, please!) as well as Latinx'ers who are thriving in today's cutthroat world, then you’ll want to get your hands on it come October 1. In his new book, Where I Come From: Life Lessons From a Latino Chef, the 43-year-old cuisinier who is of Mexican descent, opens up about his personal life and his journey to becoming the successful and inspiring person he is today.

Ahead of his new book launch, HOLA! USA caught up with the famed cook at one of New York City’s most aestherically-pleasing spaces and the creative hub for multi-vertical entertainment, Wheel-House, where Chef shared that he wants “this book to help guide their way through this process of being a chef.”

Besides chatting all-things food with the Masterchef alum, we were lucky to have the celebrity restaurateur share a little glimpse of his new masterpiece by reading two of his favorite excerpts. Watch the video above to listen to the author read a piece of his heart.