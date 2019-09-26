Becky G teases collaboration with BTS and fans can't handle it

Becky G has a secret and BTS is in on it. After releasing her latest single Secrets last week, the 22-year-old took to social media to tease another surprise with her fans. “Soooo…#BeckyHasAnotherSecret.” Fans were blown away when J-Hope replied from the official BTS account writing: “Hey @iambeckyg, I have a secret too…#CNS.” The songstress then replied with a series of emojis, including one with the shhh. Although a lot of information hasn’t been shared, the stans went to work and did some work on their own. The first clue is that the #CNS relates to the song name.

Becky G teased "another secret" with fans, this time involving BTS

“I WOKE UP TO SEE HOBI HAS A SECRET ALONG WITH BECKY G WE ARENT CLOWNS FOR ONCE NOW I JUST NEED TO PROCESS WHATS GOING TO HAPPEN— #BeckyHasASecret #CNS,” one fan wrote with a dramatic gif of one of the members of BTS. Another fan took their hopes to the next level, going all out to predict another round of K-Pop and Latin music collaborations.” J-Hope ft. Becky G SUGA ft. Paulo Londra BTS ft. Daddy Yankee.”

Both the BTS Army and Beasters have been waiting for the moment, since the singer posted a photo of her and the guys from the Billboard Awards. “Almost wanted to cry when @sherinnnnn told me @bts.bighitofficial wanted me to come down to their dressing room to hang out…like what is life. THEY’RE SO NICE #BTSArmy #BBMAs.”

BTS and Becky met during the 2019 Billboard Music Awards

Shortly after, the Sin Pijama singer opened up about the possibility of joining the K-Pop superstars in the studio. “I don’t want to say too much or anything, but we might have a little something-something,” she teased to IHeartRadio in June. “We def connected and obviously when I got invited to their dressing room at Billboard, I was freaking out I was like ‘is this really happening.”

Becky opened up about the possibility of working with the K-Pop group

As for the timing, it has to be at the right moment. “They’re obviously very successful themselves and they work their butts off,” she said. “So hopefully when things line up timing wise it will happen.” Brace yourselves Army, it looks like the time is now!