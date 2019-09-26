Kylie Jenner 'heartbroken' to miss her Paris Fashion Week show after hospitalization

Kylie Jenner will be missing her Paris Fashion Week appearance because she is "really sick". The 22-year-old reality star planned to unveil her Kylie X Balmain collection, a collaboration with Balmain's creative director Olivier Rousteing, during the French fashion house's Spring/Summer 2020 show on Friday, September 27. Sadly, she announced on Wednesday that she would no longer be able to attend. "Unfortunately, I'm really sick and unable to travel," the Kylie Cosmetics mogul wrote in a note to fans, proving that sometimes the best way to keep up with the Kardashians is to slow down and rest.

"I'm heartbroken to be missing this show, but I know that my amazing team, and my friends who are in town for the event, will help me be there in spirit," Kylie continued to write. According to TMZ, the mom-of-one was rushed to an L.A. hospital this week with “severe, flu-like” symptoms, including nausea and dizziness.

Kris Jenner is in Paris and will serve as a substitute for Kylie, who was also set to be the makeup artistic director at Balmain's show. It’s clearly a bummer for the young media personality, who also wrote in her note that "creating this collection with Olivier has been a dream. Of course this collection isn't just for the runway... I created this so that you could have a piece of this once in a lifetime event."

"I'm SO proud of this collection and of Olivier," she continued, "and our friendship, vision and creativity really comes across in the products we created for you guys." In the end, she encouraged fans to still be ready for the event, saying: "Make sure you guys watch the show with me on Friday... I love you Olivier, congratulations, and I'm sending you all my love!!!"

The Kylie X Balmain collection features a lip kit, lip gloss and a nine-pan eyeshadow palette. Friday’s show marks the inaugural Kylie Cosmetics-sponsored runway show.