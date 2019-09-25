Jennifer Lopez teases surprise fan event in New York City

If you think Jennifer Lopez has had enough on her plate with the It’s My Party Tour, Hustlers and just being an all-around triple threat, think again. The 50-year-old entertainer revealed that on top off all of her projects, she has been working on an extra special one for the past year. “Hey everybody I have been working on something special this past year and I am so excited to finally get to share it with you,” she told her followers on social media. “Now I can’t tell you what it is yet, but I can tell you that it is launching tomorrow in New York. I would love nothing more than for you to be there and experience it first-hand.”

Jennifer Lopez announced that she has a surprise for her fans in New York City

JLo has been mum about the details surrounding the event. When fans swipe up, they are taken to a site called promisebyjenniferlopez.com. The site reads: “We invite you to a one-of-a-kind, interactive experience in New York City to celebrate Jennifer Lopez’s most iconic moments.” Following the clue, there is a special note from the Hustlers actress. “We all make promises to ourselves and one another, they are meant to be forever.”

The page then invites users to “experience the ultimate reveal. #WhatsYourPromise.” Jennifer plans on making the top-secret event extra special by giving one fan a VIP experience. Jenny from the Block has done a good job keeping the event a secret. Fans have been distracted by the star’s other major projects.

J.Lo teased the inspirational surprise with her fans

This year, the Dinero singer has released a slew of new singles, toured 31 cities, filmed and released Hustlers, got engaged and broke the internet with her iconic Versace dress (again). Whatever surprise J.Lo has, the city better be ready, because it can only promise to be big.