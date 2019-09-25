Lorenzo Lazo remembers Edith Gonzalez in what would have been their ninth wedding anniversary

Three months after Edith Gonzalez's passing, her widower Lorenzo Lazo recalled one of the most important days of his life with the actress. This September 24, the couple would have celebrated their ninth year of marriage. Through his social media account, the Mexican economist shared a simple but meaningful post with which he celebrated the day in which he and Edith were joined at the altar.

Only the photograph of a bouquet of white roses captioned with “2010-2019” was enough, so that Lorenzo's followers knew that this post was lovingly dedicated to the period during which he shared his life with the late actress. Under the photo, Edith's fans and Lorenzo's followers wrote messages honoring the memory of the eternal ‘Aventurera.’

Lazo thinks about the actress all the time. Although he has slowly resumed his life, the he takes the time to pay simple and discreet tributes to Gonzalez. One of those memories that has touched his followers the most was a significant picture of him next to his beloved wife, posted a few weeks ago.

In the picture we can see the couple kissing tenderly, while posing on top of the Salar de Uyuni, an incredible place in Bolivia that seems to be taken out of a dream. There the sky is reflected on the floor and they seem to be walking among the clouds. Next to the image, Lorenzo wrote: "With the memory of a kiss very close to the sky on the heights of the Salar de Uyuni, Bolivia," thus moving all his followers.

Edith Gonzalez and Lorenzo Lazo's wedding took place in Mexico City on September 24, 2010. The event was undoubtedly worthy of the most romantic soap opera finale, where the actress looked like a princess and her fiancé was absolutely in love. Constanza, the TV star's daughter, was an important part of this union, because in addition to walking her mother down the aisle, she also spread white rose petals on the dance floor while Edith and Lorenzo danced, looking so in love.