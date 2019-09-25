Khloe Kardashian's organized kitchen will make you re-think your life

Sometimes it feels like we know everything about the Kardashian-Jenner sisters. It wasn't too long ago when we Kept Up With the Khloe-Tristan drama, caught up with Kylie’s latest birthday adventures, extravagant gifts and of course makeup collection, tuned in to every Scott-Sofia love story and even snuck a quick peek at Kim’s stories and posts to see what went down during Kanye’s Sunday services - not to mention of course, Kris’ love story with Corey Gamble.

All that said, do we REALLY know the socialites?

For example, did you know that the magnate family seems to have quite a thing for organized areas? I know, we wouldn’t have guessed it either! Check it out:

Loading the player...

When Kim opened the doors of her home she demonstrated her minimalistic aesthetic with the spacious rooms kept quite empty, showing us that her organizational approach is very much like Marie Kondo's philosophy, ie keeping only the items that bring one joy. Kylie also showed us her purse closet where we were highly impressed by her attention to detail. It is no surprise then that Khloé also has a knack for organization. The Revenge Body superstar showed fans her fridge and pantry on social media and it is truly the fridge of our dream.

RELATED: Tour Stormi's incredible playroom inside Kylie Jenner's office

Khloé’s secret for an organized space evidently relies on having mini containers to group items together. From Haagen-Dazs and Halo Top to Spongebob poopsicles, the star’s sweet tooth is apparent - plus she has an entire candy pantry! But don’t worry, she also has plenty of healthy treats like coconut water, almond milk, fruits, vegetables, eggs and bread.

DON'T MISS: Kim and Kanye's latest business venture

Ultimately, there’s much more to learn from the Kardashian’s than how to dress well and put on flawless makeup. Their organizational style, like this dream fridge, is heaven for everyone out there with just a slight hint of OCD.