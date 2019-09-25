Beyoncé's fans are no joke! Check out the many ways they've shown their love

Beyoncé has 133 million followers on social media, six albums, 23 Grammy awards and a near perpetual list of other accomplishments — so it is no mystery that the members of her Beyhive (aka her loyal fans) have gone to extreme lengths to grab the artist’s attention and honor her success.

With the hype around Beyoncé’s career and life, her fans will do just about anything to get close to their idol. Check out some of the most interesting—and shocking—Queen Bey fan moments:

Loading the player...

Don't miss: Beyoncé shares intimate moments with rarely-seen twins in documentary special

Throughout the years, the Crazy in Love singer has garnered a lot of social media recognition and attention by having key moments of her life or music go viral. In 2008, after releasing the hit Single Ladies, fans of all age, color, decree and creed could be seen trying to replicate the now iconic choreography. In 2011, she broke a social media world record when she announced her pregnancy with Blue Ivy at the MTV Video Music Awards, and in 2019 when she dropped a Netflix documentary and a new album, even former First Lady Michelle Obama applauded her!

The former First Lady said, “Girl, you have done it again, constantly raising the bar for us all and doing it flawlessly. I'd say I'm surprised, but I know who you are. I've seen it up close and personal.”