It’s an event that young socialites from all over the world dream of antending. The most exclusive debutante ball takes place every year in Paris, but just a few - 20 to be precise - will receive the invitation. Lucky girls Victoria and Cristina Iglesias, the twin daughters of Spanish singer Julio Iglesias are amongst the chosen few - and the photogenic pair have confirmed their attendance at the November 30 ‘Le Bal’ with spectacular photos which have also been shared on the prestigious event’s social platform.

Posing in their incredible Elie Saab gowns, Enrique Iglesias’ sisters give a hint of what they might be wearing for the exclusive party. Both designs match in terms of the nude tones evident in both but are worlds apart in style. Cristina’s dress is a one-shoulder, fairy tale creation with exquisite embroidered crystals on the bodice and skirt, whereas Victoria opts for a edgier, ruffled long-sleeved dress in a faded peach and metal blue hues. With natural makeup and loose blonde hair, they look absolutely perfect.

©@cristinaiglesias Although it has not been officially confirmed, all points out these could be the spectacular gowns they could be wearing for such a special occasion

‘Le Bal’ is the only charity ball in the world that is by invitation only, it is impossible to buy tickets to attend, therefore the exclusivity of the event in guaranteed. Just the cream of the crop of the new generation of the world’s jet-set will be considered. As the founder Ophélie Renouard explained to Paper magazine, the girls that are invited “are good students, concerned with charity and, of course, they love fashion!” Some requirements the Iglesias twins surely meet. Other celeb attendees in previous years include Ava Philippe, Reese Witherspoon’s daughter; True Whitaker, daughter of Forest Whitaker; Amina Martinez de Irujo, the Duchess of Alba’s granddaughter; Lady Amelia Windsor and Lady Kitty Spencer.