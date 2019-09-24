Meghan Markle gifts women with baby Archie’s clothes

Meghan Markle was in the giving spirit during her visit to the mothers2mothers charity in Cape Town, South Africa. The Duchess of Sussex surprised the women with a bag full of clothes from her and Prince Harry’s son, Archie Harrison, which the four-month-old has already outgrown, as well as some of her friends’ children's clothing. “Here’s a few little things that I thought would be helpful,” she told the women as she presented the articles of clothing. “The Future. And he’s outgrown his Invictus one.”

Meghan Markle donated some of Archie Harrison’s clothes to the mother2mother organization

The Duchess was especially moved to help the women in order to provide a sense of togetherness. “I just thought that, in the spirit of community, what’s so nice is to be able to share some of the things that we have at home as well,” she told her hosts. “And so we can obviously make sure everything you need is provided for you, but we’ve brought some of the things that my friends and I used for our kids and Archie, that don’t fit anymore.”

The Duchess visited the organization mother2mother

She continued: “There’s all sorts of things in there. It’s so important to be able to share with our families. You’re all in this together and with each other and we just wanted to share something from our home to each of yours.” Meg’s got personal with the ladies as she joined them for a circle on the floor and even made friends with an adorable 15-month-old girl named Asivile.

Archie made his debut in South Africa during a special visit with his parents

When the Duchess saw the little lady rolling around in front of her, she quipped: “Look at who’s having the best time, living her best life!” The Duchess’ visit to mothes2mothers came on day three of her and the Duke’s royal tour of Africa. Meghan visited the organization to hear about the training and employing they are doing with women living with HIV as health workers, across eight African nations.