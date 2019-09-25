Salma Hayek and more stars attend emotional funeral for Peter Lindbergh

Salma Hayek and more took to Paris to pay respects to the late famed photographer Peter Lindbergh. On Tuesday, September 25, Salma, and her husband François-Henri Pinault were amongst the many A-list celebrities to attend the funeral service for Peter at Eglise Saint-Sulpice. Other notable stars in attendance were Anna Wintour, Bradley Cooper and British Vogue editor-in-chief Edward Enninful.

Also, in attendance were some of the high-profile models who were shot by the photographer over the years including, Naomi Campbell, Bella and Gigi Hadid, Kate Moss, Cindy Crawford and Kaia Gerber. Outside of the cathedral, the guests, dressed in black, joined the photographer’s family for the somber and rainy occasion.

Peter passed away on September 3, at the age of 74. After the news of his death was announced on his official social media account, the stars grieved the loss of their dear friend and artist. “Dear Peter, your laughter will echo in my mind forever. Rest in peace. @therealpeterlindberg, Querido Peter, tu sonrisa resonará en mi mente para siempre. Descansa en paz,” Salma, 53, wrote next to an image of her and the famed photographer, tagged with one of his famous quotes.

Antonio Banderas took to his social media to pay respects writing: “Goodbye Peter Lindbergh, big master of everlasting moments. RIP Hoy nos deja Peter Lindbergh, gran maestro de los instantes eternos. DEP @peterlindbergh #peterlindbergh #photographer #legend.”One of the photographer’s final pieces of work was the September issue of British Vogue with guest editor Meghan Markle. Peter was hand-picked by the royal to shoot the 15 women for the “forces of change cover.”

After his death, the Duchess honored him with a series of photographs from the shoot and a special message. “Honouring the life and work of photographer Peter Lindbergh. His work is revered globally for capturing the essence of a subject and promoting healthy ideals of beauty, eschewing photoshopping, and preferring natural beauty with minimal makeup.”