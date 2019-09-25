If there was any doubt that Latin music was as boppin' as ever, here's the proof!! The Latin Grammy Awards ceremony will celebrate its 20th anniversary on November 14 at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas. For a huge, star-studded event like this, the best artists are recognized. Collectively these talents represent their respective cultures. By sharing their rhythm with the world, the golden gramophone is handed as the trophy for their excellent work.

Alejandro Sanz celebrated his eight nominations on his social media

On Tuesday morning, the Latin Academy of Recording Arts & Sciences announced the full list of nominees. Spanish singer Alejandro Sanz leads the list with eight nominations, among which Album of the Year for #ElDisco and Song of the Year for No Tengo Nada stand out. Meanwhile, Rosalia, the artist hailing from Catalunia, Spain, returns to the Latin Grammys with five nominations, thanks to her album El mal querer.

Rosalia and J Balvin are among the Latin Grammy 20th anniversary nominees

"It is a privilege for The Latin Academy of Recording Arts & Sciences to see the great diversity of talented artists that join the historic season of the 20th Annual Latin GRAMMY Awards," said Gabriel Abaroa Jr., president / CEO of the institution. "From our beginnings, our international identity membership is the driving force in search of excellence. Whether they are sound engineers, artists, composers, or musical arrangers -regardless of gender, age, national identity, or musical genre-, nominees are the product of a voting process in which every vote counts. Latin music is increasingly popular in the world, unites us, makes us proud, and we are excited to celebrate it. "

Here are some of the 50 nominated categories at the 2019 Latin Grammy Awards:

Record of the Year:

"Parecen Viernes" — Marc Anthony

"Verdades Afiladas" — Andrés Calamaro

"Ahí Ahí" — Vicente García

"Kitipun" — Juan Luis Guerra 4.40

"Querer Mejor" — Juanes featuring Alessia Cara

"La Plata" — Juanes featuring Lalo Ebratt

"Aute Couture" — Rosalía

"Mi Persona Favorita" — Alejandro Sanz featuring Camila Cabello

"No Tengo Nada" — Alejandro Sanz

"Cobarde" — Ximena Sariñana

Song of the Year:

"Calma" — Pedro Capó, Gabriel Edgar González Pérez, and George Noriega, songwriters (Pedro Capó)

"Desconstrução" — Tiago Iorc, songwriter (Tiago Iorc)

"El País" — Rubén Blades, songwriter (Rubén Blades)

"Kitipun" — Juan Luis Guerra, songwriter (Juan Luis Guerra 4.40)

"Mi Persona Favorita" — Camila Cabello and Alejandro Sanz, songwriters (Alejandro Sanz featuring Camila Cabello)

"No Tengo Nada" — Alejandro Sanz, songwriter (Alejandro Sanz)

"Quédate" — Kany García and Tommy Torres, songwriters (Kany García and Tommy Torres)

"Querer Mejor" — Rafael Arcaute, Alessia Cara, Camilo Echeverry, Juanes, Mauricio Montaner, Ricardo Montaner, and Tainy, songwriters (Juanes featuring Alessia Cara)

"Un Año" — Mauricio Rengifo, Andrés Torres, and Sebastián Yatra, songwriters (Sebastián Yatra featuring Reik)

"Ven" — Fonseca, songwriter (Fonseca)

Album of the year:

Visceral- Paula Arenas

Paraíso Roag Gang- Rubén Blades

Cargar la suerte- Andrés Calamaro

Agustín- Fonseca

Vida- Luis Fonsi

El Mal Querer- Rosalía

#ElDisco- Alejandro Sanz

¿Dónde bailarán las niñas? -Ximena Sariñana

Más de mí- Tony Succar

Fantasía- Sebastián Yatra

Best Pop Song:

"Bailar" — Leonel García, songwriter (Leonel García)

"Buena Para Nada" — Paula Arenas, Luigi Castillo, and Santiago Castillo, songwriters (Paula Arenas)

"Mi Persona Favorita" — Camila Cabello and Alejandro Sanz, songwriters (Alejandro Sanz featuring Camila Cabello)

"Pienso En Tu Mirá" — Antón Álvarez Alfaro, El Guincho, and Rosalía, songwriters (Rosalía)

"Ven" — Fonseca, songwriter (Fonseca)

Best Urban Fusion/Performance:

"Tenemos Que Hablar" — Bad Bunny

"Calma (remezcla)" — Pedro Capó and Farruko

"Pa' Olvidarte (remezcla)" — ChocQuibtown, Zion y Lennox, Farruko featuring Manuel Turizo

"Con Calma" — Daddy Yankee featuring Snow

"Otro Trago" — Sech featuring Darell

Best Urban Music Album:

Kisses — Anitta

X 100PRE — Bad Bunny

Mi Movimiento — De La Ghetto

19 — Feid

Sueños — Sech

Best Urban Song:

"Baila Baila Baila" — Ozuna and Vicente Saavedra, songwriters (Ozuna)

"Caliente" — J Balvin, René Cano, De La Ghetto,and Alejandro Ramirez, songwriters (De La Ghetto featuring J Balvin)

"Con Altura" — J Balvin, Mariachi Budda, Frank Dukes, El Guincho, Alejandro Ramirez, and Rosalía, songwriters (Rosalía and J Balvin featuring El Guincho)

"Otro Trago" — Kevyn Mauricio Cruz, Kevin Mauricio Jimenez Londoño, Bryan Lezcano Chaverra, Josh Mendez, Sech, and Jorge Valdes, songwriters (Sech featuring Darell)

"Pa' Olvidarte" — René Cano, ChocQuibtown, Kevyn Cruz Moreno, Juan Diego Medina Vélez, Andrés David Restrepo, Mateo Tejada Giraldo, Andrés Uribe Marín, Juan Vargas, and Doumbia Yohann, songwriters (ChocQuibTown)

Best Alternative Music Album:

Latinoamericana — Alex Anwandter

Discutible — Babasónicos

Bach — Bandalos Chinos

Prender Un Fuego — Marilina Bertoldi

Norma — Mon Laferte

Best Traditional Tropical Album:

Andrés Cepeda Big Band (En Vivo) — Andrés Cepeda

Vereda Tropical — Olga Cerpa featuring Mestisay

Lo Nuestro — Yelsy Heredia

A Journey Through Cuban Music — Aymée Nuviola

La Llave Del Son — Septeto Acarey

Best Singer-Songwriter Album:

Acústica — Albita

Contra El Viento — Kany García

Amor Presente — Leonel García

Algo Ritmos — Kevin Johansen

Intuición — Gian Marco

Best Ranchero/Mariachi Album:

Mi Persona Preferida — El Bebeto

Sigue La Dinastía... — Alex Fernández

Más Romántico Que Nunca — Vicente Fernández

Indestructible — Flor De Toloache

Ahora — Christian Nodal

Best Norteño Album:

Por Más — Bronco

Las Canciones De La Abuela — Buyuchek

Mitad Y Mitad — Calibre 50

Percepción — Intocable

Amo — La Maquinaria Norteña

Best Long Form Music Video:

"Anatomía De Un Éxodo" — Mastodonte

"Piazzolla, Los Años Del Tiburón" — Astor Piazzolla

"Hotel De Los Encuentros" — Draco Rosa

"Lo Que Fui Es Lo Que Soy" — Alejandro Sanz

"Déjame Quererte" — Carlos Vives