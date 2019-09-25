Shakira and Pique's children are stars on the rise

Shakira and Gerard Pique’s kids, Sasha four, and Milan, six, did not only get their parent's good looks and wonderful sense of humor, but they also inherited their athleticism and skills. Sasha and Milan were pretty much born with a soccer ball attached to their legs and from the second they started walking, they started running and kicking. Just like their dad, the children have shown their love for sports whether it was by visiting dad at one of the world’s biggest soccer stages or while playing tennis with mom. The young boys may just have a future in sports!

Take a look:

Loading the player...

Related: Don't miss Leo Messi's son mistakenly celebrating the opposing team's goal!

Sasha and Milan are still a bit too young to be seriously thinking of what career path they will embark on, but with a musical rockstar and a soccer superstar as mom and dad, the world is their oyster! The one thing we know for now is that Shakira and Gerard are extremely proud of their sons as evidenced by the social media videos they share!