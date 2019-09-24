Once more, Jennifer Lopez and Marc Anthony's twins have surprised their parents' fans by showing off their undeniable musical talent. On more than one occasion, the little ones have proven to have inherited the best of their famous parents' genes and that music flows in their veins. Proud as can be, The Bronx Diva excitedly shared a clip of her and Marc’s twins Max and Emme boasting their artistic skills.

JLo couldn't be more proud of her little musicians

Jennifer took to social media to share a video in which her “coquitos” as she endearingly calls them are singing their iteration of the song Riptide by Vance Joy. While Emme expertly plays the ukelele, Max sings his heart away. “My heart can’t take it…” wrote JLo next to the clip.

JLo's "coquitos" proved to be very talented Video: @jlo

The twins are in full concentration mode during their jam session, and like total pros, they keep their audience fully engaged with their talents. Even though Max loses his rhythm for a split second and his sister reacts with a knowing smile, the clip shared by the Dinero singer has amused thousands of her fans. In only minutes, the video garnered a multitude of likes.

At the end of their acoustic version of the song, JLo and the rest of her team who witnessed the improvised concert broke into applause, and someone yelled out “Bravo!” Max also appears to be very excited, and even suggests, "Let’s do it again, I liked it!”

Marc and JLo's twins carry music in their veins

There’s no doubt Marc and JLo are fully aware of their children’s musical abilities and surely wouldn’t be surprised to see them follow in their footsteps in the future. “Max also sings, he’s very passionate,” said the salsero in an interview during Enrique Santos’ radio show. In regards to Emme’s talent, the Perecen Viernes singer added, “I asked her why she sings and she responded she feels good. And that’s the right answer. I actually have another video of her rehearsing, it’s incredible.”