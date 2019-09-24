Maluma reacts to not being nominated for a 2019 Latin Grammy

The 2019 Latin Grammy nominations were announced revealing Spanish singer Alejandro Sanz leads the pack with eight nominations including Best Contemporary Pop Album and Album of the Year. Other nominees include fellow Spaniard Rosalía, Juanes, J Balvin, Marc Anthony and several more. But even though big names within the Latinx music scene were recognized for their vocal and musical talents, 11 PM singer, Maluma was left out of the nominations thus leaving him with a deep disappointment as he genuinely shared.

Following the news, the Colombian singer took to social media to share his thoughts and feelings with an all-text post. “A great disappointment to not have a single @latingrammys nomination, so much effort, the best album of my life, Madonna singing in Spanish, hits like HP, 11 PM, salsa produced by the greatest @sergiogeorge, and the heart and dedication I put into 11:11 doesn’t fit inside my chest,” he wrote.

The 25-year-old continued, “One is definitely left feeling confused and without knowing what to think. The only thing that’s clear is that the biggest award is seeing full concerts and an audience that loves you and wants to identify with you. I love you people but I can’t hide this feeling that hurts inside.”

Nonetheless, the Medellín native didn’t hold back in congratulating his friends and fellow artists. “Congratulations to all those who were nominated from the bottom of my heart,” he added. “It gives me so much joy!”

There’s no question 2019 has been a groundbreaking year for Maluma. The Instinto Natural singer has worked non-stop producing some of his biggest projects yet and he took home two awards from the 2019 Premios Juventud. However, this seems to be only the beginning, and surely Maluma will have many more opportunities to win not one but multiple Latin Grammy Awards.