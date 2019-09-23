Jennifer Lopez takes a cue from herself in a Versace mini dress

If you’ve ever wondered how one can rock runway looks off the catwalk, allow fashion and music icon Jennifer Lopez to show you the way. Shortly after putting her modeling skills on full display at the Versace’s Spring 2020 fashion show during Milan Fashion Week, the singer-actress slipped into a similar and just as impactful silhouette from the Italian label. The 50-year-old star changed into a similarly tropical printed mini dress with a similar plunging neckline held up by oversized gold safety pins – a chic and glam detail.

JLo rocked a shorter iteration of the iconic Versace dress she wore to the 2000 Grammy's

The Hustlers star teamed her ensemble with the second most epic pair of boots (the first being the scrunched denim Versace boots from the Resort 2019 collection) – an embroidered bedazzling pair of steppers to match her dress. Besides her over-the-knee boots, her mini crossbody paired perfectly making for a head-to-toe jungle-print extravaganza.

MORE: Versace recreated one of Jennifer Lopez's most iconic looks

Time and time again, JLo has proven to be a fan of Versace’s bold and striking designs. Like her fearless self, the mother-of-two isn’t shy of standing out with her head-turning sartorial choices. It’s no wonder she was given by the Council of Fashion Designers of America the 2019 Fashion Icon award.

With her unapologetic style, Alex Rodriguez’s fiancé has inspired countless people – including Emilia Clarke. On the night of the Emmys, which took place on September 22, the Game of Thrones star took to social media to give JLo a heads up on how she inspired her “lewk.”

JLo went for head-to-toe jungle print including a pair of bedazzled over-the-knee boots

She wrote, “@jlo just a heads up you have inspired this years lewk.” The Queen of the Dragons wasn’t only one of the night’s best-dressed donning a plunging Valentino number in midnight blue, but it was evident the deep V-neck was JLo-approved.

MORE: JLo reacts to Emilia Clarke channeling her at Emmys 2019

The Love Don’t Cost A Thing singer was flattered by Emilia’s remarks and posted a clip of the 32-year-old actress excitedly talking about how Jennifer was her muse and how she would be channeling her look the entire night. Next to it she wrote, “When the Mother of Dragons meets #Ramona,” JLo wrote referencing Emilia and her Hustlers alter ego. “#dead #HustlersMovie I love u @emilia_clarke <3 #daenerys.”