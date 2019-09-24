Watch Enrique Iglesias’ adorable video with one-year-old daughter Lucy

Enrique Iglesias shared a video dancing and playing with his one-year-old daughter, Lucy, and it is exactly what we needed for our afternoon pick-me up. The Bailando singer and his long-time girlfriend Anna Kournikova tend to keep their personal lives quite private, but every now and then, they bless our timelines with adorable videos that just melt our hearts, and if you don’t believe us, take a look below for the evidence!

Loading the player...

DON'T MISS: ENRIQUE IGLESIAS AND ANNA KOURNIKOVA ARE THE SPITTING IMAGE OF THEIR TWINS IN CHILDHOOD PHOTOS

The popular couple met on the set of Enrique's hit song Escape back in 2001 and have been together for over 18 years. Despite their long relationship and having never tied the knot, the tennis star and international singer share two precious twins: Lucy and Nicholas.

RELATED: ENRIQUE IGLESIAS MAKING HIS DAUGHTER LUCY LAUGH IS THE CUTEST FATHER-DAUGHTER MOMENT

Enrique and Anna have shown that their good sense of humor and entertaining personalities was inherited by their children. Back in June, Enrique shared a video of Nicholas singing and dancing while on a boat, and in March another one of baby Nick busting out some serious dance moves to a popular rap song. Of course, the children are rarely doing these activities alone; their heartthrob dad does not miss the chance to show his sweet and caring side while hanging out with his precious children.