Eva Longoria and Baby Santi share a super sweet mamá and hijo moment

It’s been a long few days for mom Eva Longoria and her son Santiago Baston (aka Baby Santi, the hardest working bebé in Hollywood) — they’ve been on set of her latest project and jetsetting across the globe. Currently, Eva and Santi find themselves in Paris. And like all of us after long work weeks and transcontinental travel, they were a bit tired from their journey giving us this beautiful and tender moment that could only be shared between a madre and her hijo. After flying into the City of Love, Eva and Santi took some time to rest and the mom-of-one couldn’t help but share this ultra adorable picture of them enjoying some serious snuggle time together post flight.

Baby Santi is Eva's favorite travel companion (sorry, Jose!)

The Desperate Housewives alum, who came out recently defending her co-star Felicity Huffman in her recent court case, captioned the endearing pic with her son “Jet lag is so real! #paris” as she and Santi took a little catnap. Santi, who is Eva’s only child with her husband Jose “Pepe” Baston, has been going everywhere with his superstar momma and learning the ropes as he goes along (he recently learned to walk and has been taking his mom everywhere as well).

Before heading to Paris with Santi, Eva and Jose went out on a very glamorous date night for the in Beverly Hills for the Brent Shapiro Foundation for Drug Prevention’s 2019 Summer Spectacular. Both Eva and Jose dolled up and were dressed to the nines for the event which Eva was hosting.