Brad Pitt on Angelina Jolie split: 'I had to understand my own culpability in that'

Brad Pitt is opening up once again about his high-profile split from Angelina Jolie. The actor, 55, spoke with NPR in a recently published interview about his new film Ad Astra, in which he plays astronaut Roy McBride, who goes in search of his missing father in space. When asked if his divorce influenced his performance in the movie, Brad replied, “I would be exploring it whether there was a script that allowed that or not.”

He continued, “A breakup of a family is certainly an eye-opener that as one — and I'm speaking in general again — but as one needs to understand, I had to understand my own culpability in that, and what can I do better. Because I don't want to go on like this.” Brad and Angelina split in 2016.

The former couple share six children together—Maddox, 18, Pax, 15, Zahara, 14, Shiloh, 13, and 11-year-old twins Vivienne and Knox. Angelina filed for divorce from Brad in 2016 following an alleged altercation on a private plane, which reportedly involved Maddox. At the time, an attorney for the Maleficent actress, Robert Offer, told the Associated Press (via Entertainment Tonight) that Angelina decided to end their nearly two-year marriage “for the health of the family.”

Maddox recently addressed his relationship with his famous father while on campus at Yonsei University in South Korea. A reporter asked the college student if Brad was going to visit him at school, to which he responded, “I don’t know about that, what’s happening.” As for whether his relationship with the actor is over, Maddox said, “Whatever happens, happens.”

In a previous interview with The New York Times, Brad revealed that he’s committed to his sobriety since splitting from the Oscar winner. “I had taken things as far as I could take it, so I removed my drinking privileges,” Brad said. “I had family stuff going on,” he shared. “We’ll leave it at that.”

Ad Astra is now playing in theaters.