Shakira reveals what sparkly must-have item she needs to perform

Shakira has an eye for sparkle. She shines whether through her fashion, music (she’s currently promoting her El Dorado Tour film that comes out on November 13 worldwide) and with her instruments that she uses when she performs. On Sunday, September 22, Shakira took to social media to share her must-have, extra sparkly item for when she performs one of her universal hits.

Many of the singer’s fans shared how much they loved the guitar and how beautiful it was

More: Shakira surprises fans with new look

The Hips Don’t Lie songstress shared with her fans and social media followers a behind-the-scenes look at her bedazzled Fender Stratocaster guitar. The Ciega, Sordomuda singer shared her go-to guitar that is decorated in pink and silver two-toned jewels all along the body. The singer captioned the image of the very eye-catching guitar with “The guitar that I use when I play Don’t Bother in concert!”

Loading the player...

More: Shakira on her relationship with Gerard Piqué: ‘We are not a traditional couple’

As of late, the singer has a lot to celebrate — she is launching a new fragrance called Sweet Dreams and is awaiting the release of her Shakira in concert: El Dorado World Tour film, a movie she filmed during her successful tour she went on in 2018. She’s also been seen sporting a new look that has garnered much fanfare and sent social media on fire. She recently shared an image of her in a slick straight hairstyle, a big departure from her signature curls.