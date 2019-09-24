Meghan Markle isn’t wearing her engagement ring for royal tour

Meghan Markle isn’t wearing one special accessory. The Duchess of Sussex and her husband Prince Harry have officially embarked on their royal tour of South Africa and the royal has decided to keep things to a minimum. The 38-year-old has been spotted without both her engagement and eternity rings during the trip. Instead, the 38-year-old royal has opted to only wear her Welsh gold wedding band and a piece that appears to be a new Jennifer Meyer ring.

The Duchess of Sussex has opted to wear her wedding band and a smaller gold band

A source told our sister publication HELLO! that Meghan has opted out of wearing the jewels because she “wants to remain low key” while doing meet and greets. On day two of their royal tour, Meghan’s ring was absent as she and Harry visited the Auwal Mosque in celebration of Heritage Day.

MORE: Meghan Markle makes this change to her engagement ring

Meghan did however wear a head wrap for the occasion – honoring the tradition of visiting the sacred space. Meghan’s ring was absent earlier in the day as well when she and the 35-year-old Prince participated in a series of body therapy exercises with members of the Waves for Change group at Monwabisi Beach, located outside of Cape Town.

MORE: Meghan Markle takes a style cue from Kate Middleton during royal tour

Fans took notice earlier this year at the Trooping the Colour when the Duchess redesigned her engagement ring. Instead of the original solid yellow band, the ring now features a thin micro-pavé band. Sitting on top, are the stones sourced from Botswana and Princess Diana’s collection. In celebration of her and Harry’s one-year anniversary and the arrival of their son Archie Harrison, the royal was gifted a diamond eternity band designed by Loraine Schwartz.

Meghan Markle hasn’t worn her engagement or eternity ring during royal tour

The last time the royal was spotted without her engagement ring was in the final months of her pregnancy with Archie Harrison. Meghan may opt to wear the sparkler on the tour during more formal engagements with her husband.