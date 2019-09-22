J Balvin will steal your heart with his latest collaboration

The superstar behind reggaeton's biggest hits, J Balvin has announced that he and visual artist Louis De Guzman will be collaborating with the hit Nickelodeon show SpongeBob SquarePants. Although the announcement has been subtle and details about the collaboration will be released in multiple phases, the hit-maker published a video of the iconic series’ opening song that include the Colombian superstar and De Guzman's name.

The announcement was made by joint posts on the three stars’ social media accounts: Balvin's, Louis' and yes, even SpongeBob's! The SpongeBob page posted stories showing SpongeBob-inspired art by De Guzman, posing this question: “Wouldn’t this be cool if it was on a tee? Stay tuned for more…” Could the collab be a SpongeBob-Balvin-Guzman inspired fashion collection!?

The artists and media giant, Viacom, seem to have been working on the project for a long time. On April 23 of this year Louis posted a picture next to a neon Nickelodeon sign, captioning it with, “Never give up on the things that matter the most to you // The future is bright." On April 22 he had already posted a picture next to J Balvin and referred to their duo as “Filatino,” making reference to J Balvin's popular phrase “Latino Gang.” The two artists of different mediums seem to go way back. On November 2018, Balvin supported Louis at one of his exhibits and Louis thanked Balvin for his constant support.

For those who are not aware, J Balvin has risen through the ranks of the reggaeton world and become the trailblazer of the genre and of urban music. Most recently he became the first Latin artist to headline Coachella and has had sold-out concerts all over the world.

Louis is a Chicago native, second generation Filipino-American, visual artist and creative director who describes his style as geometric abstractions and focuses on the look and feel of pieces on the physical and digital world.

Regardless of what the SpongeBob-Balvin-Guzman collaboration entails we are sure to be tuning in and staying connected for any updates!