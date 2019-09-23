Dwayne Johnson has tea party with daughter – this pic will make your melt!

You’re never too tough for a tea party with your little girl! Dwayne Johnson proved that with his photo from his adorable daddy-daughter date with his three-year-old Jasmine. “Daddy may have put a little nip of tequila in his tea, cos it’s always 5 o’clock somewhere) #ichersihthesemoments #andgodblesmychair.” In the photo, the Hobbs and Shaw star sits across from his little girl for a tea party. From the photo it’s easy to tell that it’s not the Rock’s first time taking a sip with his little girl, as he executes perfect tea form fit for a royal. The actor also shares one-year-old daughter Tiana with his wife Lauren Hashian.

The Rock had a sweet daddy-daughter tea party with his little girl Jasmine

The Jumanji actor is also father to 18-year-old Simone from his previous relationship. When he’s not busy pumping iron and beating up the bad guys, the 47-year-old is capturing moments with his leading ladies. In may the Baywatch star shared a sweet picture of him and his tiniest ladies as he celebrated his birthday. "My lil’ queens, Tia & Jazzy made my birthday. Good reminder for me of what’s really important in life and why I work the way I do. Only thing missing was my other daughter Simone, but two outta three of a good thing ain’t ever bad so I’ll take it. These two baked me an apple cake with sprinkles and three candles for the amount of hours I’m going to sleep in 2019.#gratefulSOB #RaiseMyGirlsStrong #DaddysGottaGoToWork.”

Earlier this year, The Rock opened up about being surrounded by women in his household. “It’s just that thing. I have a house full of strong, badass women,” he told Extra. “It’s terrifying, but awesome.” The superstar added the way he was raised helped prepare him for this moment. "I grew up an only child,” he continued.

The action star is also father to one-year-old Tiana and 18-year-old Simone

“My dad was tough. He kicked my ass, so there was a lot of testosterone growing up. So there is this balance — having all this estrogenic energy — then also me having the opportunity to infuse ‘father’ and hopefully setting a standard of what a man should be in their lives.