Disney's Frozen 2 Trailer is Literally Magic: Watch

Frozen 2’s official trailer has arrived, and we simply cannot let it go. Disney unveiled the sneak peek on Monday, teasing “Let go of the past. Answer the call”—and it seems that call might just lead to the origin of Elsa’s magical ice powers. The sequel to the hit 2013 film takes us back to Elsa and Anna’s childhood days, where they learn of an enchanted forest. However, “something went wrong” in the magical place, and since then, no one can get in or out…that is until Elsa and her crew arrive.

The Queen of Arendelle (Idina Menzel), along with her sister Anna (Kristen Bell), Kristoff (Jonathan Groff), Sven, and Olaf (Josh Gad) trek north to the enchanted forest because something is “calling” out to Elsa. “There’s this voice,” Elsa says in the clip. Elderly troll Grand Pabbie advices, “Find who is calling to you, they may have answers.” Though he warns Anna, “Magic is very alluring, without you, [Elsa] may lose herself to it.”

Between intense ocean waves, a twister, fire, and mysterious monsters, the movie’s trailer is nothing short of action-packed. Our favorite characters seem to face a number of obstacles on their adventure, plus we learn that something poses a threat to Arendelle, which must be protected “at all costs.” "Quick question? Is the whole putting us in mortal danger going to be a regular thing?” Olaf asks, before screaming and running off. Judging by the trailer, something tells us, yes Olaf.

Frozen 2 opens in theaters November 22.