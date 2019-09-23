Sofia Vergara flaunts tiny waist in stunning 90s throwback

Sofia Vergara loves herself a good 90s throwback. Ahead of making a gorgeous appearance at the Dolce & Gabbana Spring/Summer 2020 collection show during Milan Fashion Week, the 47-year-old model threw it back to the first time she ever wore a design by the Italian fashion house. “#tbt Miami, The 90’s Wearing my first D&G ever!!” she wrote alongside a photo of her in a blue and yellow corseted number. The Modern Family star looked like a 90s poster child with her highlighted hair and frosted lips.

Sofia Vergara showed off her tiny waist in a Miami 90s throwback photo

Flashing forward, while Sofia still exudes a flamboyant taste, her style choices have updated with the times. While at the Milan Fashion Week show, the actress donned a custom figure-hugging floral dress by D&G. Reflecting the brand’s tropical theme, the strapless gown fit in swimmingly against the jungle backdrop and cheetah print runway.

Sofia said attending the Dolce & Gabbana fashion week show was a 'dream come true' for her

It's clear that the fashionista is a longtime fan of Dolce & Gabbana. She said attending their latest show was a “dream come true,” and that they have the “most amazing collection ever!!” adding in one last: “Bravo!!!” From the red carpet to family gatherings, Sofia is often spotted wearing the duo's designs.

Sofia loves throwing it back to her 90s Miami style

Her Dolce & Gabbana #tbt homage, was the latest in a series of throwback posts. Earlier in the month, she shared a photo from the same decade in Miami Beach, capturing her fresh face, sun-kissed and toned bod in a teeny blue bikini. Aside from this fab fab photo, the American-Colombian star has been on a Modern Family posting roll leading up to the 11th and final season premiere.